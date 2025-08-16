Astana to Host 8th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in September

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s capital will host the eighth Congress of the Leaders of World and Traditional Religions on Sept. 17–18, chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The global interfaith forum is expected to gather over 100 delegations from around 60 countries, including prominent spiritual leaders from Islam, Christianity, Buddhism, Judaism, Hinduism, Taoism, Zoroastrianism and Shinto, as well as representatives of international organizations, scholars and public figures.

Notable participants include Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb.

The program will open on Sept. 16 with the 23rd session of the secretariat, chaired by Senate Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev, and a UN Alliance of Civilizations special session on safeguarding religious sites.

The plenary session on Sept. 17 will focus on the topic titled Dialogue of Religions: Synergy for the Future, followed by breakout discussions on global challenges. The event will conclude with the second Forum of Young Religious Leaders, centered on youth engagement in fostering peaceful coexistence.