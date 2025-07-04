UN Economic and Social Council Grants Kazakhstan’s ECOJER Special Consultative Status

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Association of Regional Environmental Initiatives ECOJER has been granted special consultative status with the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), the ECOJER press service reported on June 29.

This new status allows ECOJER representatives to participate in UN sessions and conferences in New York, Geneva, and Vienna. They can now submit written and oral statements on issues within their competence and consult with ECOSOC bodies and the UN Secretariat.

ECOSOC serves as the central platform for discussing global economic, social, and environmental challenges and for making recommendations. Granting consultative status to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) is a crucial mechanism for incorporating civil society expertise into the work of the UN.

“Obtaining this status significantly expands our capabilities. Now we can bring the consolidated position of Kazakhstan’s expert community and responsible business to the international stage. Our goal is to demonstrate globally how Kazakhstan is seeking and finding a balance between industrial growth and environmental sustainability,” said ECOJER General Director Rustem Kabzhanov.

The decision, made on June 10, gives ECOJER the right to participate directly in the work of one of the six principal UN bodies. This makes ECOJER one of the few organizations in Central Asia with such standing, further strengthening Kazakhstan’s position in international dialogue on environmental and sustainable development issues.