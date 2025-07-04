UK Parliament Sees Middle Corridor as Strategic Route for Resilient Global Supply Chains

ASTANA – The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its growing strategic interest in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, a vital multimodal trade route connecting Asia to Europe via Kazakhstan, the South Caucasus, and Türkiye.

Amid shifting global trade dynamics and mounting geopolitical uncertainties, the Middle Corridor is increasingly recognized as a critical alternative to traditional maritime shipping lanes. At a high-level conference on Caspian transport connectivity convened on July 2 in London, Lord John Alderdice, the U.K. Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, underscored the economic and strategic significance of the route. He called for its prioritization by all countries in the region, citing its capacity to deliver substantial benefits across the wider Euro-Caspian space.

Financial commitments and infrastructure initiatives

Alderdice outlined tangible steps already undertaken by the U.K. in support of regional infrastructure development. The U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) agency has concluded its initial transaction in Azerbaijan’s aviation sector and is assessing modernization projects in the ports and railway systems of Kazakhstan and Georgia. UKEF has also allocated a new £20 billion (US$27.3 billion) funding package under the U.K.’s updated industrial strategy, part of which is intended to support connectivity and transport infrastructure.

“We also played a helpful, perhaps even significant, role in assisting Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan in raising a staggering $10 billion through sovereign bonds on the London Stock Exchange last year, which provides funding for connectivity projects,” he added, reported Kazinform.

He stressed that while “hard” infrastructure remains essential, the “soft” dimensions of connectivity, including harmonized trade procedures, digital transformation, and streamlined customs processes, are equally critical to the corridor’s long-term viability and efficiency.

Kazakhstan advocates a shift from transit to industrial cooperation

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Magzhan Ilyassov, emphasized in his speech that the countries involved in developing the Middle Corridor are not limiting themselves to transit tasks, but are aiming for deeper industrial cooperation.

“It is not just about using Kazakhstan as a corridor. We want to create production and added value right here – process raw materials, including rare earth metals, and export finished goods to the U.K. and other countries,” he said.

He noted logistical challenges such as railway gauge differences at the Chinese border and delays at Caspian Sea ports, but framed these as opportunities to optimize logistics, for example by integrating cargo loading during transfer processes.

“Kazakhstan is not merely inviting others to purchase its goods, but offering to co-produce, co-innovate, and jointly access global markets,” he said.

British stakeholders emphasize strategic and commercial synergy

The U.K.’s broader strategic orientation toward the region was mentioned by the Member of Parliament and U.K. Trade Envoy to Türkiye, Afzal Khan, who described the Middle Corridor as a “faster, more efficient, and more sustainable” alternative to traditional trade routes.

PhD Stepan Stepanenko, an expert in Russian and Eastern European politics, framed U.K. engagement with the Middle Corridor in geostrategic terms.

“For Britain, aligning early with the Middle Corridor is a hard-headed way to secure three national interests at once: drain Russian transit revenues by rerouting freight south of the Kremlin’s railways, hedge against Chinese choke-points in critical supply chains, and open a new, high-yield frontier for City capital and professional services,” he said.

Nick Coleman, senior editor of oil news at S&P Global Commodity Insights, emphasized the corridor’s growing importance in energy logistics and European supply security, particularly in the context of ongoing geopolitical instability.

From the logistics sector, PhD Chris Brooks, global director at F.H. Bertling Logistics, noted both opportunities and technical limitations.

“The Middle Corridor can be an insurance against the uncertainty of maritime choke points while also remaining compliant with Western sanctions, but there remain real challenges for large out of gauge project cargo,” he said.

Conclusion

The session was moderated by PhD Assylbek Nurgabdeshov of Edinburgh Business School (Heriot-Watt University), who summarized the discussion by emphasizing the corridor’s transformative potential.

He concluded that the U.K. is well-positioned to support this transformation.

“U.K. expertise in infrastructure, world-class education, smart logistics, and innovative technologies is well-positioned to support this transformation, as reflected in ongoing collaboration with local stakeholders. Greater engagement not only facilitates improved transport links but also enables the growth of value-added industries and deeper integration into regional and global markets. Research suggests that a stronger Middle Corridor could reinforce the U.K.’s commitment to resilient, efficient, and sustainable trade networks in an increasingly uncertain global context,” he said.

According to the Third World Solidarity organization, prior to 2022, over 85% of China-Europe rail trade passed through Russian territory. Western sanctions and shifting geopolitical dynamics have rendered this route less viable. In contrast, the Middle Corridor has emerged as a credible alternative, with annual cargo volumes surging from 840,000 tons in 2021 to 4.5 million tons in 2024. According to World Bank projections, this could more than double to 11 million tons by 2030, provided that critical infrastructure and regulatory investments are implemented.