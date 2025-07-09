President Tokayev Highlights Water Security as Kazakhstan’s Priority

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s ambition to address water security as a priority in the nation’s development, as he spoke at a July 9 ceremony, marking the Day of Water Sector Workers.

Kazakhstan established the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation in 2023, adopted a new Water Code, and initiated major reforms and infrastructure projects, including those involving foreign investment. Nearly 30,000 people now work in the sector, supplying water to cities, villages, industry, and agriculture.

In his remarks, Tokayev emphasized the importance of water diplomacy with neighboring states in developing an effective water management system for transboundary river basins.

“Kazakhstan consistently promotes the initiative to create a Water and Energy Consortium of Central Asian countries. Thanks to close cooperation with the countries of the region, our farmers were fully provided with the necessary volume of water resources last year. Such work should be carried out this year as well,” he said.

As global water demand is expected to exceed supply by 40% by 2040, Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s prominent role in international initiatives. He recalled presenting Kazakhstan’s approaches to water security at the One Water summit in Saudi Arabia. He also noted Kazakhstan’s plans to host a Regional Ecological Summit under the auspices of the UN next year.

Tokayev also underlined that supplying clean drinking water remains a critical task.

“Today, most residents of both urban and rural areas have access to clean water. One priority is to connect approximately 500 more villages, and it is especially important to address water purification,” he noted.

He also acknowledged a shortage of qualified specialists. Kazakhstan established the National University of Water Management and Irrigation, doubling the number of state grants in the field. More than 500 students are now studying on government scholarships, and 120 water sector professionals are undergoing advanced training in China.

Tokayev stressed the importance of protecting key water bodies.

“For many years, the country has been carrying out large-scale work to save the small Aral Sea. Thanks to these efforts, the sea is gradually returning, and its water area is once again filled. It is necessary to take specific measures to preserve the Caspian Sea, Lake Balkhash, and other water sources,” he said.

He praised water sector employees for their dedication, especially during last year’s devastating floods.

“In such a difficult time, you demonstrated true fortitude and high professionalism. Each of you worked day and night, took an active part in eliminating the consequences of the floods. I am sincerely grateful to all of you,” Tokayev said.