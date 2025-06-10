New Water Code Sets Framework for Smarter Resource Use in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has introduced a new Water Code developed by the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation, aimed at enhancing water security and sustainable management of water resources across the country.

For the first time, the code defines “water security” as the protection of citizens and the economy from water shortages and pollution, including safeguarding transboundary water interests. It also introduces the concept of “ecological flow,” setting minimum water levels needed to maintain healthy ecosystems in rivers, lakes, and seas, reported the ministry’s press service on June 10.

The code mandates the creation of general and basin water management plans, which will guide state policies based on water availability forecasts and projections. Public participation is expanded through basin councils that can advise on water use limits and flood or drought response measures.

Protection requirements are strengthened, especially for small rivers, lakes, wetlands, and glaciers. For example, the construction of blind dams on small rivers is now banned. Local authorities must establish water protection zones in populated areas within two years.

Climate adaptation measures are detailed, including river and lake maintenance, flood boundary mapping, engineered protection systems, and water reuse technologies in agriculture.

Roles in flood and drought management are clearly defined. The ministry monitors hydraulic structures and manages the flow of floodwater into reservoirs. To improve transparency, an annual national information report on water use and conditions will be published online.

The code introduces incentives for water conservation, requiring users to submit plans for phased water recycling, with a five-year transition period. It also addresses agricultural water loss by regulating irrigation condominiums and empowering local authorities to manage them when necessary.

Additionally, water users can now collect meltwater for agricultural use by building reservoirs of up to 2 million cubic meters, provided they notify the authorities.

A dedicated chapter addresses the safety of hydraulic structures, highlighting their crucial role in national water management.

Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov stated that five main principles were at the heart of the new Water Code development.