New Nature Reserve: Kazakhstan Continues Efforts to Protect Aral Sea Ecosystem

ASTANA — Kazakh Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has announced plans to create a new state nature reserve, Aral Ormany, in the Kyzylorda Region. This initiative aims to support forest reclamation and environmental restoration efforts on the dried bottom of the Aral Sea.

Minister Yerlan Nyssanbayev conducted a working visit to the region on July 8-9 to review the progress of large-scale forest reclamation projects being implemented as part of Kazakhstan’s national environmental agenda.

In the city of Kazalinsk, Nyssanbayev visited a forest nursery launched in November 2024. The nursery covers a total area of 33 hectares, with 10 hectares currently in production. Saxaul seeds have been sown in this area, which are expected to yield approximately three million standard seedlings for further afforestation activities on the former seabed of the Aral Sea, reported the ministry’s press service.

He also inspected afforestation works completed in 2023 on an area of 4,000 hectares. These plantings were carried out using standard black saxaul seedlings and implemented in accordance with scientific recommendations. The condition of these plantings is currently assessed as satisfactory.

Nyssanbayev visited newly planted areas, covering 11,800 hectares. These plantings were conducted in March with financial support from the Kazakh-French joint enterprise Katko. The overall condition of the afforestation sites is considered good.

In addition, the minister visited a nursery currently under construction directly on the dried bottom of the Aral Sea. This facility will include a water well for irrigation, and modular accommodation units for staff have already been delivered to the site. Once completed, the 15-hectare nursery will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million seedlings annually, tailored to survive in arid climatic conditions. The nursery is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs and improve planting efficiency.