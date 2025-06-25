Kazakh-French Joint Venture Advances Aral Sea Ecosystem Revival

ASTANA – The Kazakh-French joint venture KATCO, established by global nuclear leader Orano Group and Kazakhstan’s national company Kazatomprom, has announced the completion and surpassing of its environmental obligations, according to the company’s press service.

The afforestation initiative is part of the broader ODAM project, targeting the degraded landscape left behind by the shrinking Aral Sea, which is one of the region’s most pressing environmental challenges.

According to official documents, KATCO planted 13,888 hectares of saxaul, exceeding the initial commitment. In addition to tree planting, the company also funded 120,000 hectares of halophyte seeding, intended to improve soil structure and reduce erosion.

KATCO used agri-drones for large-scale saxaul seed planting, a technological innovation developed in collaboration with the Research Institute of Forestry and Agroforestry.

KATCO CEO Pascal Bastien highlighted the company’s support for national environmental goals while maintaining its social commitments in Kazakhstan.

“We are proud to have exceeded our planting commitments under the ODAM project. This achievement reflects our deep commitment to environmental sustainability and the restoration of the Aral Sea ecosystem. The project reaffirms our social responsibility to the people of Kazakhstan,” Bastien said.

The ODAM project is a key component of Kazakhstan’s broader national afforestation strategy. Environmental experts highlight the importance of such large-scale planting efforts in reversing desertification and improving the region’s microclimate.

KATCO’s contribution to the Aral Sea revitalization complements its long-standing record of social responsibility.

“We believe our efforts will not only improve environmental conditions in the Aral region but also enhance the quality of life for local communities,” said Bastien.

Founded in 1996, KATCO specializes in uranium exploration and mining in the Muyunkum deposit in southern Kazakhstan. The company operates in accordance with global sustainability standards, employing advanced technologies and prioritizing environmental and social responsibility across its operations.