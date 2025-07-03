Kazakhstan to Launch Astana-Bodrum Flights This Month

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s flagship carrier Air Astana will begin operating direct flights from Astana to Bodrum (Türkiye) on July 19, the airline’s press service announced.

Flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, using modern long-haul Airbus A321LR aircraft.

This new route from the Kazakh capital will complement Air Astana’s existing five weekly flights from Almaty to Bodrum, further expanding the airline’s network to Türkiye.

Round-trip tickets on the Astana-Bodrum route will start at 304,337 tenge (US$588) in economy class.

Previously, Air Astana operated charter flights from Astana to Bodrum. Their last returns are scheduled for July 19 and 23.