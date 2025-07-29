Kazakhstan Reports 16 Million Air, Rail Travelers in First Half of 2025

ASTANA – More than 16 million people used Kazakhstan’s rail and air transport in the first half of 2025, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on July 28. Railways transported 9.5 million passengers, while air travel accounted for 7.2 million.

Kazakhstan’s civil aviation sector sees active development of both domestic and international routes. There are currently 61 domestic air routes operating 849 flights per week. At the same time, 144 international routes provide 842 weekly flights to 31 countries.

The international flight network includes countries such as Russia, the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Georgia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Iran, Egypt, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, South Korea, China, India, Vietnam, Thailand, Mongolia, Malaysia, Maldives.

Kazakhstan’s rail network includes 154 passenger routes. Of these, 112 are operated by the Passenger Transportation company, 30 by private carriers, and 12 are international routes.

Work to modernize the railway fleet is ongoing. Since the beginning of the year, approximately 60 new passenger railcars have been added.