Kazakhstan Opens Modernized Border Checkpoints with China and Uzbekistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched four upgraded border checkpoints with China and Uzbekistan as part of a national effort to boost transit capacity and streamline trade. According to the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry, the project aims to modernize nine checkpoints along the country’s borders with China, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The new checkpoints – Kalzhat and Alakol on the Chinese border, and Kaplanbek and Atameken on the Uzbek border – replace outdated infrastructure with modern facilities that meet international standards. They are equipped with high-tech scanners, automated inspection systems, and digital cargo measurement tools, reported the committee’s press service on July 14.

Improvements include increasing traffic lanes from two to six and reducing average clearance time to 30 minutes through full automation. Drivers no longer need to leave their vehicles during control procedures, and a unified “one-stop shop” system now allows transport to pass all inspections without delays.

The modernization also includes the digitalization of customs procedures and enhancement of border services. Five more checkpoints are set for completion by the end of this year.