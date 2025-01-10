Kazakhstan to Reduce Border Crossing Time at Nine Checkpoints with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will modernize nine border checkpoints with China, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan this year, aiming to increase throughput capacity sixfold from 170 to 960 vehicles daily and reduce border crossing time to 30 minutes, the Prime Minister’s press service reported on Jan. 10.

An automated electronic queue system, accessible via the Qoldau.kz platform and CargoRuqsat mobile application, has been introduced at all ten automobile border checkpoints along the external border of the Eurasian Economic Union.

This system has eliminated vehicle congestion on national roads and enhanced the transparency of the transportation process.