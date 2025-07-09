Kazakhstan Nears Universal Coverage in Inclusive Education

ASTANA – As of 2025, Kazakhstan has ensured inclusive education in 70% of preschool institutions, 90% of general secondary schools, and 81% of technical and vocational institutions, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee for Higher and Postgraduate Education Gulzhan Zharassova reported during a July 4 regular meeting of the Dialogue Platform on the Human Dimension, a consultative and advisory body.

According to the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, participants highlighted the importance of enhancing practical training for specialists in inclusive education, improving the work of Psychological-Medical-Pedagogical Commissions (PMPCs), and introducing strong performance indicators to assess the effectiveness of inclusive policies.

The meeting also underscored Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen its legal framework. The country ratified the Optional Protocols to the UN Conventions on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the Rights of the Child, and joined the Marrakesh Treaty. In 2023, Kazakhstan established the Office of the Commissioner for the Rights of Socially Vulnerable Population Groups under the President.

Participants further stressed the need to adopt a separate law on social work to define core principles and approaches for organizing and developing the social services sector, as well as to formalize the legal status of social workers in line with international best practices. It was noted that social work plays a crucial role in advancing all Sustainable Development Goals.