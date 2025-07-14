Kazakhstan Launches Construction of Two New Airports in East Kazakhstan Region

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has launched the construction of two new airports from the ground up in the East Kazakhstan Region – in the Katon-Karagay and Zaisan districts.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the projects are aimed at enhancing territorial connectivity, promoting regional economic development and fostering sustainable tourism, reported Kazinform on July 13.

The construction site in Zaisan is located on the grounds of a former military airfield, allowing for the accelerated mobilization of resources due to the availability of pre-existing infrastructure and transport access. In Katon-Karagay, the location was selected based on meteorological conditions, including wind patterns, as well as proximity to major tourism corridors. For the first time in Kazakhstan’s history, a fully equipped airport is being built on sites without any pre-existing aviation infrastructure.

These two airports form part of four priority projects currently being implemented within the national civil aviation sector. In addition to the East Kazakhstan sites, the program includes the development of a new airport in Kenderli, the Mangystau Region, and the reconstruction of the airport in Arkalyk, the Kostanai Region. The total investment allocated for the construction of the three new airports situated in Kazakhstan’s designated resort zones reached 117 billion tenge (US$223.9 million).

Katon-Karagay

Katon-Karagay is recognized as one of Kazakhstan’s most ecologically and picturesque regions, welcoming up to 100,000 domestic and international tourists annually. Currently, travel from Ust-Kamenogorsk to the district takes approximately six to seven hours by road. The airport’s development is expected to significantly reduce travel time and increase accessibility to the region’s natural and recreational assets.

The facility is being constructed in close proximity to the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai-Rakhmanovskie Klyuchi highway and adjacent to key tourist sites. In parallel, supporting infrastructure works are underway, including the installation of power supply lines and the construction of a 5-kilometer bypass road to improve access.

During the current tourism season, the region is experiencing a high volume of visitors drawn by the seasonal harvesting of maral antlers, renowned for their medicinal properties. Other tourists are attracted by the region’s unspoiled landscapes, radon lakes, fresh air, and locally produced Altai honey. Despite logistical challenges, visitor numbers continue to grow, underscoring the urgent need for improved transport infrastructure.

Following its commissioning, the Katon-Karagay airport is projected to increase tourist inflows by two to three times. The increased accessibility is expected to catalyze employment growth and stimulate the development of related industries, including hospitality, recreation, services, and logistics.

At the initial operational stage, both airports will service domestic flights connecting Ust-Kamenogorsk, Almaty, and Astana. In subsequent phases, the opening of international routes is planned.

The airports will mainly serve regional aircraft such as the Bombardier Q400, ATR-72, and CRJ, or similar models. Ticket prices for government-subsidized flights are expected to range from 15,000 (US$28) to 18,000 tenge (US$34).

According to Lyazzat Stamgaziyeva, press secretary of the Ministry of Transport, the development of the Katon-Karagay and Zaisan airports represents a pivotal investment in regional connectivity.

“These are future tourist attractions, business platforms and engines of regional growth. A completely new standard of accessibility is being born here – when remote areas become closer and regions become more competitive,” she said.

Both airports in the East Kazakhstan Region are scheduled to be commissioned by the end of this year. At the launch phase, more than 600 new jobs will be created locally.