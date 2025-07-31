Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic Agree on Additional Water Supply

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic reached an agreement on additional supply of water volumes lost due to drought and low inflow during a July 28 meeting between Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Kanat Bozumbayev and Chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the Prime Minister’s press service, the parties discussed the August operating regime of the Naryn cascade, the Talas basin, as well as the Kirov and Orto-Tokoy reservoirs.

On July 29 in Tashkent, Bozumbayev also met with Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov and officials from the water and energy sectors. The parties agreed on measures to eliminate water supply delays within two weeks.

This ensured full completion of the growing season in Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and Turkistan Regions.