Kazakhstan Develops National AI Technologies That Work Offline

ASTANA — Kazakh scientists from the Institute of Smart Systems and Artificial Intelligence (ISSAI) at Nazarbayev University have presented five innovative artificial intelligence systems that function without an internet connection. These technologies are designed to support the Kazakh language and national context.

Among the new developments is Oylan 2.5, a multilingual smart assistant that works in Kazakh, Russian, and English. It can process text, voice, and images, and is capable of reading Kazakh written in the Latin alphabet, reported Kazinform on July 17.

Another system, MangiSoz 2.0, converts speech into text and provides audio translation between Kazakh, Russian, English, Turkish, and Chinese.

The TilSync system offers real-time video translation in the form of subtitles and is especially useful for online education and conferences.

Beynele transforms written text into images in a traditional Kazakh style, while Mangitas 02 is a secure local server that enables the use of artificial intelligence offline, addressing data protection concerns.

Four of the five systems are already operational on the ISSAI platform, and the fifth will launch by the end of the year. Access to these services is initially free, with limits set for each account. For example, Oylan 2.5 provides 250,000 tokens free of charge, which typically lasts about six months for an average user. Beyond that, users are charged 4,000 tenge (US$7.5) per million tokens.

ISSAI CEO Hussein Atakan Varol emphasized that all technologies were developed entirely in Kazakhstan by local researchers and engineers. Only the equipment was sourced internationally.

Funding came from the Nazarbayev Foundation, without support from the national budget. The institute, now operating as a private organization, plans to seek further scientific grants to enhance the systems.