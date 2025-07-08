Kazakhstan Deepens Civil Aviation Ties with ICAO

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) President Salvatore Sciacchitano on July 8 to discuss ongoing developments and prospects for deeper cooperation in the aviation sector.

Kazakhstan has become the first country in the region to establish an independent aviation administration. Tokayev and Sciacchitan agreed that this milestone has enhanced the country’s ability to control and ensure flight safety. Since last year, Kazakhstan has also maintained a Permanent Mission to the ICAO in Montreal.

The conversation also focused on the expanding geography of Kazakhstan’s international air transportation. Currently, the country offers direct flights to more than 30 countries. Discussions are underway to open new routes to New York, Singapore, and Tokyo, reported Akorda.

Tokayev shared updates on recent infrastructure improvements, noting that new terminals were opened last year in Almaty, Kyzylorda and Shymkent. The capacity of Almaty International Airport has increased sixfold, from 2.5 million to 14 million passengers annually.

The civil aviation master plan signed between Kazakhstan and ICAO was highlighted as a key blueprint for the long-term development and modernization of the country’s aviation industry.

Sciacchitano also commended Kazakhstan on its achievements in civil aviation, noting its dynamic development, sustainable growth, and well-structured aviation system.