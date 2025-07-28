Kazakh Opera Singer Wins Top Prize at International Competition in Italy

ASTANA – Kazakh soprano Aigerim Altynbek became the first representative from Central Asia to win the International Opera Competition CLIP 2025 in Italy, reported the Ministry of Culture and Information on July 28.

Altynbek received multiple honors, including first prize, the Audience Award, Best Female Voice, and the Critics’ Award.

“In the entire history of the competition, Aigerim Altynbek was ranked first by all jury members from the very beginning — an extremely rare occurrence that only reinforces the audience’s decision to award her the Emotion Prize,” said jury chair Domenic Meyer.

The competition received 200 applications worldwide, with only 10 singers advancing to the final. The finalists performed in a gala concert accompanied by the Teatro Carlo Felice orchestra in Portofino’s central square.

Altynbek received the Best Female Voice award from the Ibáñez-Atkinson Foundation in Chile, which supports emerging vocalists worldwide. The foundation collaborates with major opera houses and runs a youth program with the Santiago Opera House.

“This marks the first time the foundation has chosen to support a non-European singer in South America, providing Altynbek with a professional recommendation and an invitation for further collaboration. It is a significant step in expanding the Kazakh artist’s international career beyond Europe,” reads the statement.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Altynbek in a telegram following her win.