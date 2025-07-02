Eurasia Arbitration Week 2025 Reinforces Kazakhstan’s Role as Regional Legal Hub

ASTANA – The International Arbitration Centre (IAC) Eurasia Arbitration Week 2025 (EAW25) officially opened on July 1, bringing together the international arbitration community to discuss key developments and trends in dispute resolution.

In its third year, EAW25 attracted around 400 participants, including leading practitioners, arbitrators, judges, academics, and representatives from business, government, and diplomatic institutions from Asia, Europe, Kazakhstan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The forum reaffirmed Astana’s position as a regional legal hub.

EAW25 was organized by the IAC at the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in cooperation with the international law firm Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP, reported the IAC press service.

The program included a wide range of sessions focused on the evolving role of arbitration and ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) in supporting investment, good governance, and legal certainty. Key themes included the strategic role of arbitration in attracting foreign investment, the application of technology and artificial intelligence in arbitral processes, and the development of effective dispute resolution systems in emerging markets.

During the week, the AIFC Court and IAC signed several cooperation agreements aimed at enhancing legal cooperation and professional development. This included a memorandum of understanding with the American Chamber of Commerce in Kazakhstan and a cooperation agreement with the Turkic Arbitration Association focused on strengthening dispute resolution ties among Turkic states.

According to IAC Chairman Thomas Krümmel, with the IAC, Kazakhstan has achieved what few modern states have: it has created a truly independent, impartial, and globally respected arbitration center within its borders, yet free from national influence.

“We offer world-class dispute resolution that meets the standards of leading global institutions, giving international investors the legal certainty they need to do business confidently in the region,” he said.

Attracting foreign investment and enhancing investor confidence remain long-term priorities for Kazakhstan. Integration with the global arbitration community is an important objective of the country’s legal development. Events such as EAW25 support international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and Kazakhstan’s commitment to the rule of law and legal innovation.

Since commencing operations on Jan. 1, 2018, the AIFC Court and the IAC have completed and enforced more than 3,900 cases, including 188 court judgments and 3,772 arbitration awards and mediation settlements. The disputes have covered a wide range of commercial dispute matters, reflecting the evolving needs of the business community.