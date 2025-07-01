Canadian School in Astana Hosts First Cohort Graduation 

ASTANA – The first graduation of Canadian International School – Astana (CIS) took place at the National Museum on June 20. Kazakh students graduated with government-certified diplomas of education from both Canada and Kazakhstan within the British Columbia (Canada) school program.

The school was established in 2022 and this year successfully passed the ARQA (Independent Agency for Recognition and Quality Assurance in Education) institutional accreditation. The ARQA accreditation includes an in-depth review of all areas of the school’s work: curricula, teacher qualifications, safety, the school environment, and student development opportunities.

“With the support of our top-notch academic advisors, our graduates have been accepted into universities all around the world. Many have received financial grants to study in the program of their choice, with some even receiving prestigious full-ride scholarships. We look forward to hearing about great achievements in the futures of our first-ever graduates,” Dmitri Zebroff, the Principal of CIS – Astana said at the graduation.

This year the first cohort received Dogwood Diplomas (British Columbia school graduation certificates, which are awarded to students who successfully meet the province’s requirements for students in grades 10-12).

“The class of 2025 signifies an important moment for CIS – Astana. You are the school’s first graduating class, you will lead the way for future graduates to follow in your footsteps as you continue your education journeys engaging in opportunities to learn about the world and interact with new cultures and languages. This is vital to build peaceful successful societies and I’m confident that you will make your school and your families proud with your future choices and actions. Congratulations again to the Canadian International School – Astana graduating class of 2025. On behalf of the British Columbia Ministry of Education and Child Care I wish you success on the next journey that awaits you,” said Alan Schroeder, Director of International Education, BC Ministry of Education and Child Care.

The educational system of the school combines both Canadian and Kazakhstani approaches and fosters patriotism. Thus, the board game Ulytau was developed by Raushan Akimbekova, history teacher of CIS – Astana. The game is based on Kazakh history and is used not only in the curriculum but also in the city tournaments that stimulate the interest among the students in the national history and heritage.

The school participates in national competitions and Olympiads. Among the achievements of the 2024-2025 academic year are prizes in chemistry, English, Kazakh, and French languages at the national level. There are also winners of the Republican contests for scientific projects.

“As one of the first graduates of Canadian International School Astana, Class of 2025, I’ve had the rare chance to grow alongside the school itself. When I joined the school in 2022 as a curious, slightly nervous 15-year-old, I was full of questions – now I’m leaving with sharper thinking, a wider worldview, and a stronger sense of who I am. What makes CIS special is that it never asked me to fit mold, it simply gave me the space and support to grow. Through roles like football team captain and student council member, I learned how to lead, listen and collaborate. Surrounded by ambitious classmates and teachers who truly cared, I also discovered a passion for STEM and built the skills to chase it. CIS expands you in every way, and I wish the school a bright future,” Nurakhmet Kimanov, a graduate of the school said.

The social mission of the school plays a significant role. The Ulytau Educational Foundation, the founder of the school, provides financial support to the students from socially vulnerable segments of the population. And since 2022, the amount of the scholarship awarded has exceeded 1 billion tenge.

The first graduation of the school was not only an important milestone for the students, but also a landmark event for the educational environment of Astana. The formation of an international level of education in Kazakhstan based on national identity continues to attract the attention of both parents and the professional community.

In recent years there has been a steady development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Canada in the field of higher and secondary education. The Bolashak International Scholarship, which has established partnerships with 10 leading Canadian universities included in the global rankings of Times Higher Education, QS Ranking and Academic Ranking of World Universities. The Bolashak Scholarship is an important tool for cooperation between the two countries.

Also a separate area of bilateral cooperation is the operation of APEC Training Center for the Oil and Gas Industry in Atyrau, where the Polytechnic Institute of Southern Alberta (SAIT Polytechnic) acts as a strategic partner. The Center implements professional education programs in English, adapted to international standards.

Thus, educational initiatives between Canada and Kazakhstan not only strengthen cultural and professional ties between the two countries, but also expand opportunities for Kazakhstani students providing them with access to the world-class educational standards.