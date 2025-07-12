Actor Esai Morales Calls Astana Perfect for Romantic Spy Film at Comic Con 2025

ASTANA – Comic Con Astana 2025 is in full swing, with 29,000 people visiting the event in the first two days. On the third day, headliner actor Esai Morales shared his impressions of the capital, calling it an ideal setting for a romantic spy comedy.

The five-day event features Q&A sessions with actors and pop culture icons, workshops, and a cosplay competition.

Morales, known for his roles in the films “Ozark” and “Mission: Impossible,” was impressed by the Astana.

“You can’t say that you know a city like Astana completely, or that it is known to the world. Here you find colors and shapes that we don’t see in the West; there is still much to explore here,” said Morales.

“If I were to shoot a film here, it could be about a traveler, a stranger in a place that is foreign and strange to him. This person establishes connections with people. Perhaps it would be a spy movie, in which you still have to figure out who is who and who is related to whom. Many cultures, ideas, and people from Europe and Asia come together here. While shooting a film, it would be interesting to discover and explore this city. So, if I were to shoot here, it would be a romantic spy comedy,” he added.

Another headliner, Scott Adkins, also held a press conference and autograph session, drawing enthusiastic crowds. Fans know Adkins for his role as Yuri Boyka in the “Undisputed” film series, as well as his roles in “John Wick 4,” “Doctor Strange,” and “Ip Man 4.”

Greeting fans, he said that Astana is a beautiful city with warm people. “By the way, the food here is very tasty. And I also really liked how people welcomed me here.”

When asked about his favorite films and characters, the actor singled out Yuri Boyka from “Undisputed,” calling him “the hero who opened the door to the world of cinema” for him.

“I had just flown into Astana, and at the airport there was this machine where people could practice punching, and it showed the force of the punch. Around this machine were photos of Yuri Boyka. I saw it and thought, ‘My God, that’s me!’ Seriously, Boyka is not just a villain, he is also a man of honor. And I tried not just to show him as a strong fighter, but to reveal his character more fully and vividly,” Adkins.

Kazakh dubbing masterclass

A master class in Kazakh dubbing for anime was held at the geek culture festival, organized by the Anidybys dubbing studio in collaboration with blogger DickThor.

Dias Balabi, founder of Anidybys studio, led a master class on dubbing, covering the differences between voice-over and synchronous dubbing, and the nuances of adapting anime into Kazakh.

“We don’t just ‘dub’ anime—we create a Kazakh-language media product that is familiar and understandable to the local audience. It is important that the Kazakh language sounds modern and relevant, and anime is one such opportunity. I am glad to see so many engaged and talented young people,” said Balabi.

The organizers noted that the high level of interest in the master class showed how relevant Kazakh-language dubbing is among young people. Participants also had a rare opportunity to receive professional guidance and try voice acting themselves.

Today, the Comic Con Astana will have Q&A sessions with actor Andy Serkis, and the presentation of “The Truce,” a historical drama set in Kazakhstan’s Karlag labor camp.

The tickets are available at Ticketon website.