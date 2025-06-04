Tokayev Attends Flag Raising Ceremony on State Symbols Day

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev participated in a solemn ceremony to raise the National Flag of Kazakhstan on June 4 at the Atameken Ethno-Memorial Complex, marking the Day of State Symbols.

Addressing the event participants, Tokayev emphasized the importance of the National Flag, Coat of Arms, and Anthem as symbols of Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and statehood, reported Akorda.

“Our flag is a reflection of the spiritual strength of the people. Every year, we proudly raise our sky-blue flag, remaining true to our ancestors’ legacy and passing this sacred symbol on to future generations,” said Tokayev.

He noted the global recognition of Kazakhstan’s flag, from its display at the United Nations headquarters to its presence on the world’s highest peaks and international sporting events.

The President mentioned that this year, for the first time, Kazakh peacekeepers carried out an independent mission under the national flag, calling it a testament to Kazakhstan’s growing strength and global standing.

Tokayev also highlighted the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution this year, underlining its role as a cornerstone of the country’s legal system and reforms.

Quoting a Kazakh proverb, he called for unity and shared purpose among the country’s diverse population.

“Those united by one banner have one spirit, those walking the same path have one destiny,” Tokayev said.

As part of the tradition, Tokayev awarded officer shoulder straps to 14 top graduates of military academies, encouraging them to uphold the legacy of their ancestors and proudly serve under the national flag.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, members of the Parliament and National Kurultai, holders of honorary titles, military cadets, and their families.