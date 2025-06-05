Sounds of Steppe, Rhythms of Stage: June’s Performances

ASTANA – From the soulful strings of the dombyra to the graceful leaps of ballet, June brings a feast of unforgettable cultural experiences. This week marks the beginning of Kurban Ait on June 6 — an important religious holiday observed by many around the world, dedicated to gratitude, charity, and time with loved ones. The Astana Times has curated a guide of events and activities to make your weekend truly special.

Astana

Horseback riding tour on June 6-8

A horseback riding tour is an excellent alternative to hiking or cycling. It offers a two-hour ride through the forest to enjoy nature and improve your health. Perfect for team-building, it includes tea from a samovar (a traditional tea urn, historically heated with coal or wood, used to boil water and serve tea), traditional games and a relaxing break.

Venue: Qulatay; Get more information here.

“The Great Steppe. History. The Engraving” exhibition from May 18 to Aug.18

This historical exhibition offers a fascinating journey into the culture and legacy of the Great Steppe through 94 detailed 19th-century engravings. The works come from the private collection of BonArt Auction House. Created by artists from Russia, Germany, Italy, and France, the engravings showcase remarkable thematic and stylistic diversity.

Visitors will find everyday portraits, ethnographic travel sketches, battle scenes, and allegorical compositions depicting Kazakh life. A rich experience for anyone interested in art, history, and cultural heritage.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Grand Fest on June 7

The festival Astana Sazy offers a grand celebration of Kazakh music and orchestral grandeur. Expect stirring performances, national instruments, and a proud display of cultural heritage in a modern concert format.

Venue: Qazaqconcert; 10/1, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

“Bir Kuy Bar Tamyrymda” (Kuy in My Veins) concert on June 7

The exquisite program reflects the Kazakh spirit through the dombyra’s gentle strings and heartfelt kuy. “Bir Kuy Bar Tamyrymda” ( Kuy in My Veins ) brings ancient melodies to life in an atmosphere of reverence and cultural pride.

Venue: The Walls Space; 38, Mangilik El Ave. Tickets are available here.

Nomad Inspiration Gala Concert on June 8

Experience a captivating blend of East and West with Nomad Inspiration, a concert that brings together traditional Kazakh melodies and classical forms. The performance brings emotional depth and an intimate music dialogue.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Str. Tickets are available here.

“Carmen Suite” and “ The Arcana of Fate” ballets on June 7-8

Astana Ballet presents two one-act ballets that explore freedom, destiny, and inner transformation.

The program opens with “Carmen Suite,” a 20th-century ballet gem that continues to dazzle audiences with its fiery choreography and unforgettable music. The timeless story of Carmen – a passionate and free-spirited woman – remains a coveted role for ballerinas around the world, offering a powerful portrait of independence and desire.

The evening continues with “The Arcana of Fate” – a deeply symbolic production inspired by the ancient wisdom of Tarot. Mysterious and limitless as the universe itself, the performance draws on the arcane meanings and secret knowledge encoded in Tarot’s imagery. Through striking visual metaphors and emotionally charged movement, the ballet offers a poetic journey into human consciousness and self-discovery.

Venue: Astana Ballet; 43, Uly Dala Ave. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

The Spirit of Tengri on June 7-8

Central Asia’s largest contemporary ethnic music festival returns this June, uniting top ethno-world artists from around the globe. This vibrant multicultural event blends ancient traditions with modern sound, offering a powerful open-air celebration of music, rhythm, and global connection.

Venue: Abaya Square; Get more imformation here.

Tour of the national film studio “Kazakhfilm” on June 6

For cinema lovers and culture seekers, Almaty offers a unique experience — a guided tour through Kazakhfilm, the country’s most iconic film studio, named after legendary director Shaken Aimanov.

Kazakhfilm Studio has long been a cornerstone of Central Asian cinematic history, producing award-winning films that reflect Kazakhstan’s identity, folklore, and contemporary life.

Venue: Kazakhfilm; 176, Al-Farabi Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Specto on June 6

The dynamic electronic music event boasts an array of genres like house, techno, progressive, downtempo and funk, complemented by live instrument accompaniments. Renowned for its dazzling lighting setups and captivating laser displays, attendees can expect an immersive experience centered around the theme “Spirits of the Desert.”

Venue: 42, Timiryazov Street. Tickets are available here.

Dastan Orazbekov’s concert on June 7

Celebrated for his soulful vocals and heartfelt performance, Dastan Orazbekov stands as one of Kazakhstan’s most cherished musical soloists. Seamlessly weaving traditional Kazakh elements with contemporary sounds, his music speaks to the soul – telling deeply personal stories that resonate across generations.

Each performance becomes a shared journey, where emotion-filled melodies and powerful lyrics invite audiences to sing along and feel every note. His upcoming concert in Almaty promises an unforgettable evening of meaning and music. Joining him on stage are Ace and Alem – standout members of the acclaimed group Ninety One – whose presence will bring a fresh wave of energy and excitement to an already memorable night.

Venue: Republic Palace; 56, Dostyk Ave. Tickets are available here.

Concert featuring Ludovico Einaudi’s greatest hits on June 8

Cinema Lab, a group of musicians, is set to introduce an entirely new and unique musical program featuring the works of the renowned Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi. Einaudi’s melodies will resonate in a fresh and innovative interpretation, promising a captivating musical experience.

Ludovico Einaudi is an outstanding contemporary composer, a true icon of neoclassical music, and the mastermind behind the soundtrack of the acclaimed French film “1+1,” which garnered numerous awards. The music of Einaudi, who gave concerts in Kazakhstan last year, has united millions worldwide, becoming an integral part of the global classical music narrative.

Venue: Art- scene; 280, Baizakov Street. Tickets are available here.

Ballet evening of one-act ballets on June 8

An extraordinary evening awaits ballet enthusiasts as three world-class one-act productions come together on a single stage, offering a rich and varied journey through music, movement, and emotion.

The evening opens with “Chopiniana,”a romantic homage to the music of Chopin, capturing the elegance and lyricism of classical ballet at its finest.

“Discovering Bach” follows, offering a modern yet spiritual interpretation of Johann Sebastian Bach’s timeless works – a reflective and thought-provoking experience that blends tradition with innovation.

The finale, “Bolero,” pulses with the fiery energy of Ravel’s legendary score. With its steady crescendo and hypnotic rhythm, this powerful piece brings the night to an electrifying close.

Together, these performances offer a rare chance to experience the emotional and artistic range of ballet in one compelling evening.

Venue: Kazakh National Opera and Ballet Theater named after Abai; 110, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.