Kazakhstan Moves Forward on Nuclear Power with International Partners

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency Deputy Chairs Asset Makhambetov and Vassily Lavrenov held a meeting with Vakis Ramany, senior vice president for new nuclear projects and engineering at Électricité de France (EDF), to explore the potential for EDF’s participation in the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan as part of an international consortium.

EDF is a French state-owned energy company. The officials also discussed scientific and technical cooperation, as well as opportunities for collaboration in the area of small and medium-sized reactors.

Representatives of the Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants organization also participated in the discussions, reported Kazakhstan’s Atomic Energy Agency’s press service on June 20.

Russia’s Rosatom was announced on June 14 to lead an international consortium to build Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant.

An indicative roadmap outlining key stages, including engineering surveys, an EPC contract, and project documentation, was approved by Almasadam Satkaliyev, chairman of the Kazakh agency, and Alexey Likhachev, director general of Russia’s Rosatom, on June 20 during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

A framework agreement was also signed between Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plants and Atomstroyexport, defining cooperation principles for the project in the Zhambyl district of the Almaty Region.

“We value Kazakhstan’s trust in choosing us to lead the international consortium for the plant’s construction. Kazakhstan is our reliable historical partner in the nuclear field. We are confident that Russian nuclear technologies, proven in safety, reliability, and efficiency, will strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy sovereignty,” said Likhachev.