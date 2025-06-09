‘Kazakhstan is Key and Priority Partner in Central Asia’,  Bulgaria’s President Radev Says During Visit 

ASTANA — President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on June 9 in Astana during his official visit focused on strengthening bilateral relations, boosting trade and investment, and exploring new areas of cooperation in energy, technology and tourism.

Tokayev emphasized Bulgaria’s role as one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Europe, noting the enduring political and economic ties between the two countries.

“Our bilateral cooperation continues to show steady progress across a wide range of sectors. This is reflected in a trusted political dialogue, fruitful interparliamentary engagement, growing trade and investment, people-to-people contacts, and mutual support on the international stage,” said Tokayev.

He noted the presence of nearly 60 Bulgarian-affiliated companies operating in Kazakhstan and emphasized growing cooperation in mining, manufacturing, transport, and construction. Tokayev also identified significant potential in energy, logistics, green technologies, the nuclear industry, space, agriculture, healthcare, digitalization and tourism.

Radev expressed appreciation for the “traditionally warm and productive” relations between the two nations, commending Tokayev’s reform agenda.

“I would like to personally commend your visionary policy and large-scale reforms that are contributing to your country’s prosperity. We view Kazakhstan as a key and priority partner in Central Asia,” he said.

Radev also highlighted Kazakhstan’s progress in science, education, and high technology, citing his visit to the National Space Center as an awe-inspiring experience.

Expanded meeting: economic potential and joint investment priorities

During an expanded meeting with delegations, Tokayev emphasized the significance of Radev’s visit, calling it a new opportunity to strengthen cooperation. He pointed to the increasing trade volume as a positive indicator of economic collaboration.

In the first four months of 2025, bilateral trade exceeded $83 million, while total trade in 2024 quadrupled from the previous year to reach $375 million. Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to diversifying economic cooperation and launching joint investment projects in energy, agriculture, healthcare and tourism.

He also highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in facilitating partnerships and ensuring the success of bilateral initiatives.

Radev emphasized Bulgaria’s interest in expanding ties with Kazakhstan and using their geographic locations to strengthen connectivity between Europe and Asia.

“Bulgaria regards Kazakhstan as a key strategic partner in Central Asia. I firmly believe that the key to success lies in cooperation. As we continue to develop our bilateral relations, as well as the ties between the European Union and Kazakhstan, we must fully leverage the strategic location of our countries,” he said.

The two leaders also discussed a broad range of issues on the bilateral agenda. They reaffirmed their mutual interest in deepening cooperation and launching new initiatives to advance Kazakh-Bulgarian relations.

Cooperation agreements

Kazakhstan and Bulgaria signed several bilateral documents to expand cooperation across key sectors.

These include a memorandum of understanding between the Kazakh Ministry of Transport and the Bulgarian Ministry of Transport and Communications on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, a memorandum between the cities of Astana and Sofia and a sister city agreement between Shymkent and Plovdiv.

Additional agreements were signed between the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria’s Diplomatic Institute under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as between the Foreign Trade Chamber of Kazakhstan and the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.