Kazakhstan Expands Hydrogen Energy Plans with Support from China and Germany

ASTANA – Kazakhstan is actively developing its hydrogen energy sector with the support of international partners, including China and Germany, and is exploring the potential to export hydrogen to the European Union. Deputy Minister of Energy Ilyas Bakytzhan outlined the country’s hydrogen roadmap during a June 23 session in the Mazhilis, highlighting progress on infrastructure, pilot projects, and international cooperation.

According to Bakytzhan, the Ministry of Energy is actively implementing a national hydrogen development concept through 2030. The strategy includes pilot projects to test technologies, attract investors, and build the country’s technical and regulatory base, reported the Mazhilis press service.

“By 2026, we plan to begin using hydrogen in combined-cycle power plants. In 2027, we aim to introduce hydrogen into public transport, and by 2028, we intend to launch the first hydrogen filling stations,” Bakytzhan said.

One of the biggest steps in Kazakhstan’s hydrogen plans is the Hyrasia One project in the Mangystau Region, backed by Germany’s Svevind Energy Group. The project aims to build a huge amount of renewable energy, nearly 40 gigawatts, and could produce up to 2 million tons of green hydrogen each year, or around 11 million tons of ammonia.

According to Bakytzhan, the preliminary engineering study has been completed, and a two-year environmental impact assessment is currently underway. The project is expected to create up to 1,800 jobs.

The Ministry of Energy is also engaging with international partners. A dialogue has been established with the hydrogen diplomacy office in Astana, and ongoing research focuses on water resources, infrastructure, transport logistics, and hydrogen export potential to the European Union.

Bakytzhan highlighted growing cooperation with China in the hydrogen sector. Kazakhstan is partnering with China Energy Corporation, which has shown interest in localizing hydrogen production, entering into EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contracts, and creating a regional hydrogen cluster.