Kazakhstan, EU Reaffirm Strategic Partnership at Cooperation Committee Meeting

ASTANA – Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) reaffirmed their commitment to deepening strategic ties during the 22nd meeting of the Kazakhstan–EU Cooperation Committee in Political Configuration (CCPC) on June 17.

Discussions centered on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, with an emphasis on the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA) between Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) and its member states, as well as a review of the outcomes from the EU–Central Asia Summit held in Samarkand on April 4.

The meeting took place in a hybrid format, with representatives from key ministries and agencies of Kazakhstan, the European External Action Service (EEAS), and the EU Delegation in Astana in attendance. Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko led the Kazakh delegation, while Acting EEAS Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia Luc Devigne led the European, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.

In his opening remarks, Vassilenko emphasized the steady progress of the Kazakhstan – EU partnership.

“Over the past year, the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union has clearly demonstrated its practical relevance. We are witnessing the expansion of dialogue and the growing cooperation at all levels. The EU is our largest trade and investment partner, and our bilateral trade reached a record-high of nearly $50 billion in 2024,” he said.

The meeting placed particular emphasis on trade, investment, transport connectivity, energy, climate, the rule of law, and visa liberalization.

Visa facilitation process

The Kazakh side highlighted the expectations of its citizens regarding the reduction of mobility barriers and stressed the importance of launching negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements without delay. Astana reaffirmed its readiness to provide the necessary legal and technical frameworks for such talks.

Transport connectivity

The meeting participants emphasized the strategic importance of enhancing transport connectivity, particularly through the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. The need to transition to concrete steps in modernizing infrastructure along the route was noted, with the EU signaling its readiness to allocate 10 billion euros (US$11.5 billion) for this purpose.

In this context, Kazakhstan and EU positively assessed cooperation within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative, including the announcement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen last April regarding the allocation of a 12 billion euros (EU$13.8 billion) investment package aimed at improving infrastructure, energy, and digital interconnectivity between Europe and Central Asia. Kazakhstan confirmed its commitment to active participation in relevant regional projects.

They also emphasized the importance of signing the agreement between the government of Kazakhstan and the European Union on Certain Aspects of Air Transport, which aims to harmonize regulatory frameworks, enhance legal certainty, and strengthen ties between Kazakh and European air carriers.

Long-term cooperation

Additionally, the officials highlighted the importance of promoting digital literacy, inclusive education, and academic mobility as foundations for sustainable long-term cooperation. Kazakhstan’s implementation of its Paris Agreement commitments, active participation in the Global Methane Pledge, and progress on joint projects in renewable energy and sustainable supply chains of critical raw materials were welcomed.

Devigne noted that over the past three decades, the European Union and Kazakhstan have grown closer, building a solid and mature partnership of choice based on mutual trust, respect, and solidarity.

“The partnership between the EU and Kazakhstan is a journey, not a destination. And many more chapters lie ahead in this long-standing friendship,” he said.

The Kazakhstan – EU Cooperation Committee in Political Configuration is one of the main institutional mechanisms for bilateral engagement. Its meetings are held at the level of authorized governmental bodies and cover a wide range of political and regional topics such as the rule of law, judicial and anti-corruption reforms, regional and international security, OSCE cooperation, visa policy, education, media, and civil society engagement.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan’s largest trading and investment partner. In 2024, bilateral trade rose to $48.7 billion – an increase of 16.9% from 2023 – with exports totaling $38.1 billion and imports $10.6 billion. Since 2005, European investment in Kazakhstan has exceeded $200 billion, and more than 3,000 EU-affiliated companies operate in the country.