IT Specialist from Algeria Becomes Kazakhstan’s First Digital Nomad Visa Recipient

ASTANA – Abdelmadjid Belmekki, an IT specialist from Algeria, has become Kazakhstan’s first recipient of the Digital Nomad Visa, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry announced on June 26.

Belmekki chose Kazakhstan for remote work over countries such as Uzbekistan, Singapore, and Malaysia. He explained his decision by the program’s affordability, costing $300 and the absence of minimum income requirements.

He spoke positively of the entire visa process, giving the program a score of 10 out of 10, and expressed confidence in the initiative’s great potential for attracting global talent and developing the startup ecosystem.

“As an experienced IT specialist with many years behind, I am eager to contribute to Kazakhstan’s digital development and become part of its innovation ecosystem,” he said.

Belmekki also recommended enhancing the program’s official website by adding detailed information about taxes, legislation, business registration, and benefits for digital nomads.

The Digital Nomad Visa and Digital Nomad Residency programs were announced in 2024, following the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The initiative aims to attract leading foreign specialists, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence and digital technologies.

The Digital Nomad Visa is designed for IT professionals from countries that require a visa to enter Kazakhstan, offering a simplified application process. Meanwhile, the Digital Nomad Residency, launched in January, is designed for citizens of visa-free countries and provides a residence permit through an expedited procedure.

The assessment of applicants’ skills and qualifications in IT specialties is conducted by experts from Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s leading technology park.

So far, more than 152 applications have been submitted under the program from 21 countries, including the United States, Canada, Türkiye, Algeria, and countries from the Commonwealth of Independent States. The highest interest has come from specialists in software development, automation, and cybersecurity.

Holders of Kazakhstan’s Neo Nomad Visa, which permits remote workers to live and work in the country for up to one year, are enjoying the experience.