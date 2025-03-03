Kazakhstan Launches Digital Nomad Residency Project

ASTANA – Kazakhstan announced plans to introduce the Digital Nomad Residency for foreign IT professionals to work and reside permanently in the country, the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry reported on March 3.

Kazakhstan introduced the Digital Nomad Residency, a pilot project offering a simplified path to permanent residency (PRP). Applicants must obtain a Kazakh Individual Identification Number (IIN) and Electronic Digital Signature (EDS) before submitting an application via the Astana Hub portal.

Required documents include a passport copy, resume, portfolio, motivation letter, criminal record certificate, and a 3.5×4.5 cm color photo. Upon approval, the ministry issues a petition verifying the applicant’s qualifications and IT specialist status. The applicant then applies for preliminary PRP approval through the eGov.kz portal.

Full information is provided here. For additional details, visit the official Astana Hub website.