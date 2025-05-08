Vietnamese, Kazakh Leaders Highlight Ties Through Shared Traditions

ASTANA – General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm participated in the Kazakh tradition of tusaukeser, a symbolic cutting of a baby’s leg fetters, which means wishes for an easy and successful life path, during a visit with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Ethnoauyl (ethno-village) exhibition dedicated to the Kazakh people’s cultural heritage on May 7, reported Akorda.

The exhibition featured several themed zones representing the unique atmosphere of steppe civilization, including national history, traditional clothing, handicrafts, rituals, hunting traditions, musical instruments, visual art, and folk games.

Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu noted that Astana views Hanoi as one of its key Southeast Asian partners during his meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn.

“The adoption of the historic joint statement on the establishment of a strategic partnership undoubtedly marks a new and important milestone in our bilateral relations,” he stated.

He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to high-level agreements and stressed the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to $2 billion in the near future. For this, he proposed the creation of a Kazakhstan-Vietnam Strategic Council to coordinate the development of bilateral cooperation comprehensively.

Sơn confirmed Vietnam’s readiness to strengthen further the strategic partnership based on friendship and trust, and invited the Kazakh side to visit Hanoi with a business mission.