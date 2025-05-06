Vietnam Names Kazakhstan its First Strategic Partner in Central Asia

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will become Vietnam’s first strategic partner in Central Asia, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Tô Lâm said at a May 6 meeting with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his state visit to Kazakhstan, reported Akorda.

During the narrow-format talks, Tokayev described Vietnam as an essential partner for Kazakhstan in Asia, noting that aspirations of both countries for prosperity largely coincide.

“Two years ago, during my official visit to Vietnam, we agreed to develop new areas of bilateral cooperation. Next month marks 33 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. I am confident that the friendly ties between the two peoples will continue to strengthen,” he said.

At the expanded-format negotiations, Tokayev expressed his support for Vietnam’s strategic goal of becoming one of the world’s top 25 economies by 2040, affirming Kazakhstan’s readiness to provide comprehensive assistance to help realize this ambition.

Both sides highlighted the need to boost bilateral trade, which reached $860 million in 2024. They aim to increase that figure to $2 billion in the near future.

They also exchanged views on tourism cooperation. Kazakhstan and Vietnam have a visa-free regime, and more than 40 direct flights connect the two countries. To increase mutual tourist flows, Tokayev suggested exploring Kazakh destinations that may appeal to Vietnamese travelers.

“Vietnam and Kazakhstan have maintained close relations for decades. In August 1959, our President Hồ Chí Minh made an official visit to Kazakhstan, laying a solid foundation for traditional friendship and long-term cooperation between our peoples. Since then, bilateral relations have been steadily developing thanks to the efforts of generations of leaders and citizens. The Party and people of Vietnam will always be grateful for the support that Kazakhstan has provided to our country in the past – in the struggle for national liberation, and is providing today – in the matter of development,” noted Lâm.

Tokayev also emphasized the value of hosting Vietnamese Culture Days in Kazakhstan, stating that such events help foster intercultural dialogue and strengthen mutual understanding.