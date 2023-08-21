President Tokayev Pays First Official Visit to Vietnam

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived on his first official visit to Vietnam on Aug. 20, reported the Akorda press service.

He was welcomed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi by Le Khanh Hai, Chairman of the Vietnamese Presidential Office.

Tokayev’s official visit began with a flower-laying ceremony at the monument to national heroes and the mausoleum of Ho Chi Minh, who declared Vietnam’s independence on Sept. 2, 1945, on Ba Dinh Square.

Tokayev held high-level talks with the President of Vietnam Võ Văn Thưởng. He also plans to have several meetings with representatives of the business circles.

The parties explored collaboration across several spheres, including trade, economy, investments, energy, transport and logistics, agro-industry, as well as cultural and humanitarian areas.

Tokayev noted his appreciation of the host country’s hospitality, expressing profound significance towards this visit.

“Kazakhstan holds deep respect for Vietnam,” he said.

Highlighting Vietnam’s economic achievements as a solid foundation for fostering stronger cooperation between the two nations, Tokayev acknowledged the country’s substantial economic potential and its growing international influence.

The Kazakh President underscored the pivotal role that economic and political interactions play in strengthening the ties between the countries.

Mutual trade exceeded $500 million last year and reached $600 million in the first six months of 2023. He revealed the objective to surpass the significant milestone of $1 billion by the end of the year.

Tokayev conveyed his confidence that the discussions would initiate a new phase in bilateral cooperation.

President Thưởng highlighted his appreciation of the enhanced cooperation between the countries, and noted that they intend to strengthen the close partnership between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.

He expressed confidence that Tokayev’s official visit would generate fresh momentum to bolster the enduringly friendly relations and multifaceted cooperation between the countries.

“When I visited Kazakhstan, I was impressed by the magnificent, beautiful country and hospitable people,” he shared.

Thưởng acknowledged the significant accomplishments achieved by the people of Kazakhstan under Tokayev’s leadership. He said the President’s strategic vision and experience would facilitate Kazakhstan’s secure and steady development, contributing to regional and global stability.

“Vietnam remembers and thanks Kazakhstan for past valuable support during its journey towards national liberation and reunification, as well as for its current assistance in Vietnam’s ongoing development,” he stated.

Thưởng stressed that Vietnam attaches significant importance to traditionally friendly relations with Kazakhstan and considers the country a vital partner in Central Asia.

Tokayev invited Thưởng to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan. Following the talks, the presidents adopted a joint communiqué. They signed several documents, including a 2023-2025 joint action plan for the accelerated development of trade and economic cooperation, an agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of national passports, memorandums of cooperation in tourism, trade, investment, e-commerce, and postal activities, oil and gas, and transport and logistics infrastructure.

The parties also concluded agreements between the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development and VietJet Aviation company, between the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry and Crystal Bay Tourism Group, between Microtech DFS Vietnam Company Limited and Vela Corporation, and between Kazakhstan’s Khabar Agency and Vietnam Television.