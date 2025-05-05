Survey Shows More Than 60% Confident in Kazakhstan’s Future Over Five Years

ASTANA – A new nationwide public opinion survey, commissioned by the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS) on May 5, reveals high optimism among citizens regarding the country’s current trajectory and leadership.

According to the findings, more than half of the respondents – 60.8% – assess the country’s development prospects in the next five years as “very positive” and “rather positive.”

Some 73.3% of Kazakh citizens believe the country is developing in the right direction. Some 82% of young people aged 18 to 29 demonstrate the highest level of support for government initiatives. Women also show slightly more optimism than men, at 75.3% and 71.1%, respectively.

A key highlight of the survey is the population’s trust in the President, which stands at 76.4% nationwide. Again, trust levels are particularly high among the youth at 84.6%, and among women at 78.1%, compared to 74.5% among men. Notably, there is no significant difference in trust levels between urban and rural residents, with 76.8% and 76.1%, respectively.

This sense of optimism aligns with broader indicators of life satisfaction: 57.3% of respondents said they are “completely satisfied” with their lives, while an additional 32.8% reported being “rather satisfied.”

Respondents also noted that they prefer to receive information about the country’s politics, economics and public life from online media (30.3%) and social networks (34.7%).

The study, which involved 8,000 respondents over 18 years old, covered 17 regions and cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent. The survey was conducted from March 20 to April 20 using the personal interview method on a sample reflecting the socio-demographic structure of the population.