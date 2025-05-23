President Tokayev Meets Children’s Rights Commissioner to Review Child Protection Efforts

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Commissioner for Children’s Rights Dinara Zakiyeva on May 23 to discuss ongoing efforts to protect children’s rights and strengthen the national child protection system.

Zakiyeva reported on key initiatives undertaken over the past two years, including the development of programs and legislative amendments aimed at ensuring child safety, preventing violence, reducing suicide rates, and addressing juvenile delinquency. Notably, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights initiated 120 legislative amendments, reported Akorda.

According to her, monitoring efforts this year covered 13 regions and 73 settlements, including anonymous surveys conducted in 272 institutions and visits to 173 families. The findings revealed 171 violations related to the implementation of child protection laws and system functioning.

Zakiyeva noted the effective role of 112 family support centers in preventing domestic violence and upholding children’s rights. She also discussed ongoing efforts to establish dedicated child protection departments within regional akimats (administrations) and the drafting of legislation to formalize their authority and functions.

Progress was also noted in expanding access to rehabilitation and development services for children with special needs. In cooperation with the Qazaqstan Halqyna Foundation and other partners, 49 rehabilitation centers have been launched to date.

The meeting also covered the preparation of the Children of Kazakhstan program, as well as measures to enhance online safety and the protection of minors’ personal data.