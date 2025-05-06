Almaty Airport Secures $362 Million Boost from Private Investors

ASTANA – TAV Holding, a Turkish airport operations firm, will invest an additional $362 million in the new 53,500-square-meter terminal commissioned in June 2024 at Almaty International Airport for the next five years, the Kazakh Transport Ministry reported on May 6.

Using these funds, the investor will reconstruct the runway, build a new apron for cargo transport companies, renovate the domestic terminal, modernize and digitize the existing cargo warehouses, construct an airport hotel, and take other measures to improve the airport’s operations.

The ministry and Almaty International Airport have signed a memorandum of cooperation outlining the investment details, project timeline, and key activities for further development. In addition, the agreement places significant emphasis on enhancing working conditions for airport staff.

In this regard, the investor plans to increase employee salaries by an average of 25% within the next 12 months. A new medical center will be constructed on airport grounds to serve employees and residents of nearby areas. Additionally, the project will create at least 600 new jobs at the airport this year.

An accredited training center certified by Airports Council International (ACI) will be opened on-site. Meanwhile, separate staff canteens have already been organized.