Travel Show About Kazakhstan Premieres on Amazon Prime

ASTANA – The popular American travel show, Travel by Dart, which dedicated three episodes to Kazakhstan, has premiered on Amazon Prime, the Kazakh Tourism national company reported on April 28.

The show’s format involves selecting a destination by randomly throwing a dart at a world map. Last year, the producers contacted Kazakh Tourism to organize filming across the country. The administrations of Almaty, Astana cities, and the Almaty and Akmola Regions supported the initiative, providing assistance with logistics and access to key tourist sites.

Kazakh Tourism Chairman Kairat Sadvakassov noted that Kazakhstan became a true discovery for the creative team from the United States (U.S.) due to its harmonious combination of natural splendor, cultural heritage, and the hospitality of its people.

He emphasized that free cooperation with international media platforms and leading travel projects is one of the priority tools for promoting Kazakhstan as a tourist destination.

“Our country’s appearance on Amazon Prime with a whole series of episodes is an important step in strengthening Kazakhstan’s image in the American market, especially in anticipation of the launch of direct flights between Kazakhstan and the U.S., scheduled for 2026, and under the current visa-free regime for U.S. citizens,” he commented.

The large-scale project reaches more than 400 million viewers worldwide through TV channels, streaming services, and in-flight entertainment systems.

Viewers saw Charyn Canyon, the picturesque Kolsai Lakes, the unique Altyn-Emel National Park, the Shchuchinsk-Burabai resort area, the Baiterek monument, the Astana Opera theatre, Central Asia’s largest mosque, the ancient Sauran Market, and other places.

Special attention was given to the village of Saty in the Almaty Region, recognized in 2023 by the UN World Tourism Organization as one of the world’s best tourist villages. The show also explored Kazakh gastronomic tourism, featuring traditional cuisine and establishments, and dedicated an episode to the ancient art of hunting with golden eagles.

Amazon Prime, part of the Amazon ecosystem, is one of the largest global streaming services, available in more than 240 countries and offering a wide range of licensed and original video content.