Amazon Prime to Film Travel Show in Almaty

ASTANA – Amazon Prime’s Travel by Dart show will film its next adventure in Almaty, the show’s press service reported on April 5 on its Instagram page.

Travel by Dart is an inspirational show of Sorin Mihailovici, an adventurer who throws darts at the world map and travels wherever they land.

With over 400 million viewers globally, the episode will start filming next week and will show everything Almaty can offer, from Kazakh traditions to major attractions.

Available in various countries, Amazon Prime is a paid subscription service of Amazon that gives users access to additional services.