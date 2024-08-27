Direct Flights Between Kazakhstan and US to Launch by 2025

ASTANA – The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representatives arrived in Kazakhstan on a review mission to open direct flights between the two countries by late 2025, the Civil Aviation Committee reported on Aug. 26.

From Aug. 26 to 30, the FAA is conducting a technical review as part of the International Aviation Safety Assessment to evaluate the effectiveness of Kazakhstan’s aviation authorities in overseeing flight safety.

FAA experts will carry out a comprehensive analysis of the country’s civil aviation system and offer recommendations to improve flight safety and align with international standards.

FAA auditors will assess the complexity of Kazakhstan’s aviation industry and its flight safety oversight system. The review also includes a technical visit to the country’s flagship air carrier, Air Astana.

Kazakhstan is set to receive its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2025. Once the country successfully passes the FAA audit and receives these long-haul airliners, direct flights to the US will be launched.