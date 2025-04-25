President Tokayev Meets UEFA President, Highlights Football Growth in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on April 25, commending UEFA’s support for Kazakhstan and emphasizing football’s growing popularity in the country.

According to Tokayev, some 13% of all those involved in sports or 1 million citizens play football. He emphasized the importance of establishing a sustainable market-oriented model for domestic football and developing club management. He encouraged cooperation with UEFA in implementing educational and exchange programs to improve the professional level of coaches, specialists and young players.

Čeferin expressed willingness to expand the partnership with Kazakhstan, emphasizing the strong ties between UEFA and the Kazakhstan Football Federation, reported Akorda.

Tokayev awarded Čeferin the Dostyk (Friendship) Order of the II degree for his contribution to the development of sports in Kazakhstan.