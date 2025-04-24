President Tokayev Highlights Strategic Role of Assembly of People of Kazakhstan at Anniversary Session

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the long-term, strategic impact of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan (APK) at its 34th session on April 24, which marked the 30th anniversary of the institution, reported Akorda.

Promoting labor and unity

Tokayev noted that the Assembly’s daily work may not always be visible but plays a critical role in strengthening unity. In 2024 alone, the APK organized over 15,000 events in all regions, covering nearly one million people. He highlighted the APK’s leadership during last year’s spring floods, where more than 12,000 volunteers collected donations, provided humanitarian aid, and participated in the restoration of destroyed houses.

Tokayev emphasized the Assembly’s role in promoting the values of hard work and professionalism, particularly through its involvement in the Year of Working Professions. He proposed continuing last year’s initiative of honoring workers at major enterprises on Labor Day, celebrated every last Sunday of September, as an annual tradition.

“Largely thanks to the APK, all ethnic groups in Kazakhstan have become active participants in the changes taking place in the country,” Tokayev said.

New strategic document

He stressed that Kazakhstan will continue systemic measures to uphold peace, unity, and independence. As the current APK Development Concept adopted in 2022 concludes, he called for drafting a new strategic document for 2026-2030 that should reflect new principles and approaches related to social consolidation, harmonious development, and ethnic group rights protection.

Firstly, Tokayev proposed the establishment of a friendship house in the Almaty Region, similar to the one opened in Turkistan last year, and suggested including such centers in popular tourist routes for both locals and foreign visitors.

Secondly, he instructed that leading media representatives be included in APK journalists’ clubs to promote unity and harmony in the information space through a unified algorithm.

Thirdly, Tokayev urged to promote the principle of unity in diversity through culture and art, including mobile exhibitions from museums and a proposed festival of ethnic theater arts in Almaty, showcasing the country’s 13 ethnic theaters.

He also encouraged active APK participation in the Taza Kazakhstan nationwide environmental campaign, which involved over six million participants, led to the collection of 1.6 million tons of garbage, and the planting of 3.3 million seedlings.

Ensuring interethnic harmony

Tokayev expressed confidence that these specific tasks will further strengthen the work in such an important and delicate area as interethnic relations. He warned that any attempts to provoke or disrupt peace would be strictly countered, “no matter who they come from.”

“Harmony, tolerance, and friendship in Kazakhstan are not just slogans, but the essence of everyday life of the country’s citizens. Amid large-scale conflicts, trade wars, and the devaluation of human life, we still value peace more, without which there can be no development. And all of us, each in our own area, defend peace,” he stated.

To overcome the acute deficit of trust in international relations, Tokayev stressed the importance of people’s diplomacy, highlighting the APK as a model of such engagement. He noted that direct contacts and friendly relations between people of different countries and cultures are the best tools to prevent conflicts and wars.