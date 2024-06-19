Tokayev Thanks Citizens, Countries for Helping to Overcome Flood Crisis

ASTANA – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to citizens and countries that helped to tackle the country’s spring floods at a June 19 ceremony in Astana.

Welcoming the meeting attendees at Akorda, the President noted that this year’s natural disaster was one of the most destructive in the country’s history. A state of emergency was introduced in 10 regions of Kazakhstan, and more than 19,000 residential buildings were damaged throughout the country.

“At a critical moment, our people showed true solidarity. Through joint efforts, we were able to withstand the natural elements and once again demonstrated our unity. Rescuers, military personnel, employees of internal affairs bodies and akimats [local administration] fought day and night against the elements. Staying true to their oath, they flawlessly fulfilled their duty to the motherland,” he said.

More than 63,000 law enforcement officers participated in the fight against floods. During the rescue operations, more than 120,000 people, including 40,000 children, were evacuated.

“Our rescuers and pilots worked very hard to make this happen,” he said. “From the first days of the natural disaster, the National Volunteer Network showed particular engagement. More than 50,000 volunteers organized caravans of mercy. Volunteers helped to deliver food and other essentials to flooded regions.”

He mentioned a large-scale initiative undertaken by the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan called Zhurekten Zhurekke (from heart to heart).

The President thanked countries, international companies, and organizations that provided assistance.

“True friendship is known during disasters. Some foreign citizens came to Kazakhstan to personally help the affected people. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our foreign partners and friends for their support,” he noted.

The President said the nation demonstrated unity and solidarity during the floods.

“When the floods came, our compatriots, following the call of their hearts, came to the aid of rescuers fighting the elements. They showed exceptional dedication and true courage while helping responsible services in flooded areas. Many transported people and animals in their own vehicles. Thousands of concerned citizens participated in the construction of protective embankments. Thanks to our joint efforts, we managed to avoid worst-case scenarios,” the President said.

Tokayev highly appreciated the volunteers’ efforts and called them heroes of time, embodying true patriotism and responsible citizenship.

“People are the main driving force behind comprehensive transformations in our country. I am convinced that it is necessary to consolidate the efforts of all citizens for the effective implementation of the large-scale reforms,” he said.

The President recalled that people left without housing were allocated funds for the construction of houses at the expense of the Qazaqstan Halqyna Foundation. More than 2,200 residential buildings will be built, and nearly 10,000 will be renovated.

“Significant funds were allocated by some domestic entrepreneurs to eliminate the consequences of floods. Thus, they showed genuine concern for their native country. This is the responsibility of business and its concern for the interests of the people,” said Tokayev.

Following the meeting, the President expressed sincere gratitude to all citizens who participated in eliminating the consequences of the natural disaster and awarded rescuers, volunteers, workers, public figures, military personnel, doctors, entrepreneurs, and leaders of large businesses who contributed to addressing the flood.