Assembly of People of Kazakhstan Credited with Shaping National Unity

ASTANA – The Assembly of People of Kazakhstan was instrumental in integrating diverse ethnic groups into a unified nation, said Marat Azilkhanov, the assembly’s deputy chairman and head of the secretariat, in an article published in Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper.

This year marks 30 years since the establishment of the assembly. It will convene for its 34th session on April 23-24.

To mark the occasion, the assembly plans more than 400 events, ranging from national and regional forums, festivals, major sports events, to theatrical productions, creative evenings, expeditions, and youth camps.

“Over the three decades of its history, the assembly has transformed from a consultative and advisory body into a constitutional institution with the right of parliamentary representation,” said Azilkhanov.

“The assembly has become the backbone of Kazakhstan’s model of social harmony and national unity. It is fulfilling the mission entrusted to it at its creation and confirms its significance as one of the fundamental factors of inter-ethnic stability in society, which allowed our country to calmly, consistently, and successfully implement socio-economic and political transformations to create today’s independent Kazakhstan,” he said.

Initially created to represent the interests of the country’s ethnic groups, the assembly now focuses on uniting all ethnic communities based on shared citizenship, goals, and values.

Key phases in the assembly’s evolution

Azilkhanov outlined five key stages in the formation and evolution of Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic harmony and national unity. He emphasized how each phase contributed to building a stable, inclusive society where diverse ethnic groups coexist peacefully.

“The first stage, from 1989 to 1995, was characterized by the beginning of the creation of ethno-cultural associations up to the legislative and institutionalization of the Kazakh model through the adoption of the 1995 Constitution and the creation of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan,” said Azilkhanov.

“The second stage, spanning from 1995 to 2002, focused on shaping the main parameters of Kazakh citizens’ identity by harmoniously combining the principle of citizenship with the preservation of ethnic groups’ traditions, languages, and cultures,” he added.

The third stage, from 2002 to 2007, focused on shaping Kazakhstan’s model of interethnic relations. The fourth stage, between 2007 and 2019, marked a shift toward national unity and deeper social integration. Since 2020, the fifth stage has emphasized strengthening institutions, policy analysis, and expanding the assembly’s public structures.

The assembly today

According to Azilkhanov, the assembly brings together everyone who values social harmony.

The reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also impacted the assembly, granting it a new instrument of parliamentary representation.

“From now on, five Senate [upper house of the Kazakh Parliament] deputies, appointed by the head of state based on the assembly’s recommendation, are tasked with carrying out feedback, public control and representing the assembly as a set of interests of ethnic groups at the legislative level,” said Azilkhanov.

“Participation of deputies of the assembly in legislative activity helps to strengthen interethnic and inter-confessional harmony, tolerance, to prevent politicization of the ethnic factor, manifestations of extremism and radicalism in society, contributes to the formation of Kazakh patriotism and identity by consolidating the ethnic groups of Kazakhstan on the basis of civil and spiritual-cultural community led by the culture and language of the Kazakh people,” he explained.

The assembly members are also active in the National Kurultai, a consultative and advisory platform established in 2022 to promote public dialogue and strengthen national unity.