Nation Marks Assembly of People of Kazakhstan’s 30th Anniversary

ASTANA — More than 1,600 people gathered at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation on April 24 in Astana to mark the 30th anniversary of an institution recognized for fostering national unity and civic harmony, the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan (APK).

The 34th plenary session, held under the theme 30 Years in the Name of Unity and Harmony, brought together members of the Parliament, regional assembly representatives, heads of ethnocultural associations, government officials, representatives of religious organizations, political parties, non-governmental oprganizations (NGOs), foreign diplomats, academics and the media. The event highlighted the assembly’s evolution over three decades and the widening scope of its grassroots structures and national initiatives.

“Throughout its existence, the assembly has made an invaluable contribution to strengthening stability and harmony in society. It is recognized as a unique public institution in the field of interethnic relations and has played a decisive role in shaping Kazakhstan’s model of peace and accord,” said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in his address,address, reaffirming the assembly’s pivotal role in maintaining peace and social cohesion.

The assembly unites all those for whom social harmony is a core value. Among them are more than 1,000 ethnocultural associations, APK institutions, and a wide range of public structures and projects, including councils of mothers, councils of elders, the assembly’s youth wing, and the Zhomart Zhan (a generous soul) centers, which feature philanthropists, benefactors, and volunteers.

Key milestones and national integration

APK deputy chairman Marat Azilkhanov noted that the assembly’s development mirrors the rise of Kazakhstan’s independence.

“Today, we are holding a jubilee session dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan. Since the beginning of the year, more than 1,000 events have been held,” said Azilkhanov, highlighting a nationwide Mercy Caravan annual charity campaign, scientific forums, regional councils and a youth-focused network forum.

“This session is undoubtedly the key event of the assembly’s jubilee year,” he added, referencing earlier regional events led by akims (mayors) and an expanded council in Astana on April 23.

Friendship and solidarity as a way of life

Akhmet Muradov, co-chair of the Vainakh Association of Chechens and Ingush and an APK veteran member, highlighted the institution’s long-term influence, describing the assembly as a foundation of unity and development, where “friendship and solidarity are not just words, (…) they are a way of life.”

“Between the 1st and the 24th sessions, not just 30 years have passed – Kazakhstan has crossed an entire era in its history. (…) In this hall, there are many of our colleagues who participated in the first session back in 1995. We, the lieutenants of the assembly, were active participants in the historic process of transforming all spheres of life in the country. This is our joint, tremendous effort. The history of the assembly is the history of strengthening unity,” said Muradov during the session.

APK Public Foundation Chairman Rafik Mirzoyev echoed the sentiment.

“Assemblies are important for our Kazakhstan. What I like most is that people from all ethnic groups have come together to celebrate the 30th anniversary. The Assembly is our home. We are a family – one family,” Mirzoyev told The Astana Times.

Youth engagement and legacy

Youth involvement was a recurring theme throughout the session.

“This year, I became a member of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan for the first time,” Toktakhunov Molutzhan, a representative of the assembly’s youth wing, told The Astana Times.

“Before officially becoming a member, I was already actively involved in youth events and similar activities in the Zhetisu Region. I can say that the 30th anniversary is being celebrated at a high level across the country,” he said.

Kim Artyom, chief of staff of the Association of Koreans in Kazakhstan, shared with The Astana Times that the Korean association’s anniversary also coincides with the anniversary of the assembly.

“This year is very important for us, for the ethnocultural Korean association, because in addition to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, this year also marks the 35th anniversary of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan. We have many major events planned, festive concerts, business forums, and many programs aimed at supporting youth are being implemented,” he said.

“We have also made the decision to place more emphasis on youth, and the main focus of the Association of Koreans of Kazakhstan now is to support and motivate the younger generation of Kazakhstan,” he added.

Labor, science and civic aspiration

The assembly’s contributions extend to Kazakhstan’s labor force and scientific achievements. Aleksandr Papp, a deputy chairman of the Hungarian Cultural Center, called the assembly’s 30-year journey a “glorious chronicle” of national development.

“Over the years, members of the assembly have built factories, cultivated grain and smelted metals. My parents were honored mechanical engineers, and I grew up around machine-building plants. Today, we lead a large multinational team of more than 240 people, producing Kazakh goods worth 5.5 billion euros (US$6.26 billion) annually,” said Papp.

“We wholeheartedly and through concrete actions support the idea of the year of working professions, where working people must receive proper recognition and respect in society,” he added, calling on the assembly’s public structures to engage youth in the industry.

Scientific advancements were highlighted by Maksim Zdorovets, a director of the Astana branch of the Institute of Nuclear Physics, who noted that young scientists are increasingly choosing Kazakhstan as their base.

“Over the past 10 years, scientists from 22 countries have worked on Kazakhstan’s unique heavy-ion accelerator. This is more than just a success – it is proof that world-class science can be developed in Kazakhstan. The average age of our staff is 30 and it is not just a generational shift. It reflects young people’s confidence in their country’s future. Young scientists are choosing Kazakhstan,” said Zdorovets.

He described the assembly as a reflection of Kazakhstan’s multiethnic harmony and credited the country’s growing scientific focus to policies that promote innovation and support youth development.

“We embody the harmony of a multiethnic Kazakhstan. This is truly a country of people united by one dream, one destiny, and one homeland,” he said.