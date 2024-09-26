Kendirli: New Resort Town Planned for Mangystau Region

ASTANA – Key infrastructure projects are to be implemented to develop a new resort town, Kendirli, in the Mangystau Region, as reported by the Prime Minister’s press service on Sept. 25.

During his working visit to the Mangystau Region, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov examined the region’s tourism potential.

One of the new attractions in the region is the Kendirli resort zone. Bektenov was briefed on plans for significant infrastructure projects to boost tourist traffic, including constructing an international airport and a water preservation plant. A major repair project will also be undertaken for the Zhanaozen-Kenderli-Turkmenistan road, which spans 156 kilometers.

“A special feature of the Kendirli seaside is the extended bathing season. Its unique geographical position makes it an attractive destination for tourists. In this regard, the President [Kassym-Jomart Tokayev] has given a specific task to create a tourist zone in Kendirli. We plan to build a special tourist town with appropriate infrastructure. This will have a positive effect on reducing the main load of Zhanaozen city,” said Meken Uisenov, the akim (governor) of the Kendirli village, to Kazinform news agency.

According to the statistics of the Mangystau Region’s administration, nearly 215,000 people visited the region this year, representing a 9.5% increase compared to last year. The volume of services in the tourism sector reached 6.5 billion tenge (US$ 13 million).

Four major investment projects for the construction of hotels and recreation centers have been completed over the past two years. From 2025 to 2027, an additional 12 projects are planned to launch, creating over 500 jobs in the tourism industry.

“Tourism in the Mangystau Region has great prospects for further growth, as evidenced by the region’s sea, amazing landscapes, and historical and sacral monuments. For a qualitative leap it is necessary to develop infrastructure, attract investments and build new facilities. I instruct the relevant ministries and akimat (region’s government) to keep all these issues under special control,” said Bektenov.