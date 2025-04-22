Kazakhstan Will Not Restrict Export of Tazy Dogs, Says Kazakh PM

ASTANA – Kazakhstan will not impose a ban on the export of the Kazakh Tazy and Tobet dog breeds, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stated in response to an appeal from Bibigul Zheksenbay, a member of the Senate, an upper house of Parliament. He explained that such a ban would hinder the popularization of the breeds, Kazinform reported on April 21.

The government considers export restrictions inappropriate, as they could reduce international interest, discourage domestic breeders, and lead to a decline in Tazy numbers due to a lack of demand.

Bektenov emphasized that in 2024, Kazakhstan received official preliminary recognition from the International Cynological Federation (FCI) as the country of origin and holder of the Tazy breed standard.

Before final recognition can be achieved, several conditions must be met: expanding breeding abroad, increasing the dog population, monitoring health and behavior, and ensuring active participation in international dog shows.

Additionally, countries in the European sector of the FCI (53 in total) must report annual statistics on Tazy puppies, and the breed’s presence must grow at exhibitions across all levels to build global recognition.

Senator Zheksenbay had earlier called for stricter protection measures, such as a complete export ban or a mandatory licensing system, administrative penalties for crossbreeding, and tighter controls.

In her appeal, she noted that many countries enforce special laws to protect native dog breeds. For instance, Japan prohibits the export of the Akita Inu and Shiba Inu, Türkiye restricts the Kangal, and Turkmenistan restricts the Alabai. The export of such breeds is permitted only through government licenses.

Bektenov noted that the National Center for Kazakh Dog Breeds has been maintaining breed purity since January 2023. The center oversees purebred breeding programs and organizes exhibitions and competitions. Given this, he said, it is too early to introduce additional penalties for crossbreeding the Tazy and Tobet.