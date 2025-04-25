Kazakhstan Reports High Digital Literacy and Internet Usage

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Bureau of National Statistics has conducted a survey in 2024, revealing high levels of digital engagement in Kazakhstan, with over 96% of the population using the internet and more than 92% demonstrating strong digital literacy skills across a range of devices and services.

According to the survey, based on data from 21,000 households across the country, 90.9% of the population aged 16 to 74 reported using a computer, laptop, or tablet, while 96.2% of the same age group were internet users, including mobile internet access.

Digital literacy levels remain high, with 92.8% of respondents demonstrating skills to use digital devices such as personal computers, smartphones, tablets, laptops, standard programs and access online services, according to the report released on April 24.

Among households, the share of mobile phone users was 99.3%, cable TV – 23.3%, satellite TV – 31.8%, desktop computers – 39.4%, laptops – 59.9%, tablets – 32.2%.

In terms of internet activity, the most common use was messaging (69.6%), followed by social networking (65.8%), and downloading content such as movies, music, and games (48.1%).

Online shopping was also highlighted, with 28.5% of respondents having made purchases via the internet. The most commonly bought items were clothing and footwear (62.1%), food (49.1%), and cosmetics (32.7%).