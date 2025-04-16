Kazakhstan, Muslim World League Boost Cooperation on Interfaith Dialogue, Global Security

ASTANA – The International Center for Interfaith and Interreligious Dialogue in Kazakhstan and the Muslim World League (MWL) signed a memorandum of understanding on April 15 in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, to strengthen cooperation and international security.

The roundtable focused on the role of religious leaders in building a just and sustainable world amid geopolitical instability, reports the press service of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The participants also discussed the outcomes of the seventh congress and the development through 2033.

Senate Chairman and Head of the Congress Secretariat Maulen Ashimbayev highlighted the strategic importance of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiatives on interreligious diplomacy, inter-civilizational dialogue, peacemaking, and global humanitarian support. It was noted that the congress has become an influential international platform for interreligious dialogue.

MWL Deputy Secretary-General Abdulrahman Al-Zaid praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening global interreligious understanding and its unique model of religious diplomacy. He reaffirmed the MWL’s commitment to promoting peace, respect, and tolerance in the spirit of universal Islamic values.

The participants stressed the need for stronger international cooperation between religious leaders and experts to promote spiritual and moral values and foster sustainable peace. They agreed to collaborate on joint programs and exchange of experience.

Ashimbayev also emphasized growing socio-economic and spiritual crises worldwide, including consumerist attitudes threatening humanity and the planet. In this context, he stressed the need for new approaches to global dialogue and trust-building.

The eighth congress will be held in September in Astana and will feature a special session on the protection of religious sites, co-organized with the UN Alliance of Civilizations.