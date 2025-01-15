Chinese Religious Leaders Express Support for Kazakhstan’s Initiatives 

ASTANA – Religious leaders of China expressed support for Kazakhstan’s initiatives to strengthen interfaith dialogue.

Maulen Ashimbayev, chair of the Senate, upper house of the Kazakh Parliament, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, during his visit to China, met with Deputy Chair of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Shi Taifeng, Chinese religious leaders, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Zhejiang Province Wang Hao and representatives of the expert community., reported the Senate’s press service on Jan. 14.

Maulen Ashimbayev meets with Shi Taifeng

During the talks with Shi, Ashimbayev discussed prospects for the development of spiritual diplomacy, ways to strengthen interreligious and interfaith dialogue within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Ashimbayev also focused on the similarity of the positions of Kazakhstan and China on many topics on the global and regional agenda. Priority attention in both countries is given to ensuring the harmonious development of the world, international stability and security. Therefore, Kazakhstan supports China’s global initiatives to form a fair and multipolar world.

“Kazakhstan also puts forward a number of international initiatives aimed at strengthening peace and cooperation. One of them is the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which over the years has become a recognized platform for promoting interreligious dialogue and uniting the efforts of spiritual leaders to solve pressing problems of the modern world. We highly appreciate China’s support and the active participation of your representatives in the work of the Congress,” said Ashimbayev.

He also emphasized that in the context of modern challenges and growing geopolitical tensions, the Congress should contribute to solving urgent global, environmental, spiritual problems of humanity through spiritual diplomacy. In this context, he noted the role of the Goodwill Ambassadors of the Congress and the Forum of Young Religious Leaders, the first meeting of which took place in October last year and brought together representatives of different faiths, international and public organizations, promising young scientists and politicians.

Such involvement of young leaders in the activities of the Congress, according to Ashimbayev, will ensure the continuity of the traditions of intercivilizational and interfaith dialogue.

The eighth Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions will be held in Astana this year.

Ashimbayev, Wang Hao discuss interregional cooperation

During the meeting with Wang, the officials discussed prospects in trade and economic cooperation, strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, and interregional cooperation.

“Strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China will also be facilitated by the development of interregional interaction. (…) Many cities and regions of Kazakhstan have established sister city relations with Chinese regions. We are interested in developing close cooperation,” said Ashimbayev.

Wang noted the importance and mutual benefit of expanding regional partnerships and exchanging experience between the provinces of China and the regions of Kazakhstan.

According to Kazinform, Zhejiang Province’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 was 8.25 trillion yuan ($1.15 trillion). Private business generates more than 70% of the province’s tax revenues and almost 70% of GDP. The largest IT enterprises are located in this region of China.