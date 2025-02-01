Kazakh Capital to Host IFLA Congress, Uniting Global Library Leaders

ASTANA – The upcoming IFLA World Library and Information Congress in Astana marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time the event is hosted in Eastern Asia. The annual congress gathers professionals worldwide to exchange ideas, share knowledge, and discuss best practices in the library and information sector.

According to Anna Plassmann, the project manager at K.I.T Group, the event’s organizing company, the congress aims to foster cross-cultural collaboration and bridge the gap between libraries, ministries, policymakers, and society.

“The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) operates globally with various sections and subgroups across continents. The congress is designed not only for librarians but also to engage policymakers and communities, ensuring libraries receive the support and recognition they need,” Plassmann told The Astana Times.

She noted that the Kazakh capital was selected after a rigorous application process.

“Each year, IFLA invites potential host countries, seeking strong national teams to support the congress. Kazakhstan’s successful bid was backed by a dedicated national committee, which includes representatives from the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Kazakh Tourism national company, and key figures in the local library community. Their combined efforts, along with Astana’s modern congress center, played a crucial role in securing the event,” she said.

The five-day congress will begin on Aug. 18 and conclude on Aug. 22, with the final day dedicated to visits to libraries in Astana and potentially other cities.

Plassmann emphasized that these visits will allow participants to gain firsthand insights into the region’s library operations and cultural approaches.

“Throughout the week, attendees will participate in numerous parallel sessions covering a wide range of topics, including specialized areas such as children’s libraries, legal archives, and religious collections. Contemporary challenges, such as the integration of artificial intelligence in information management, will also be addressed,” said Plassmann.

The congress will feature an exhibition, offering librarians, students, and library staff the opportunity to showcase their projects and ideas, fostering cross-cultural exchange and networking.

Plassmann highlighted that the event will not only showcase the region’s rich cultural heritage but also strengthen the global library community through meaningful collaboration and exchange.

Discussing recent innovations in the library sector, Plassmann commented on autonomous libraries recently introduced in Almaty.

“As an avid reader, I love any place where I can access books for free. Initiatives like this help break down barriers to access. Some people may feel shy about visiting a library or interacting with staff, so having a self-service option is a great alternative,” she said.

However, Plassmann stressed that such initiatives should complement, rather than replace, traditional libraries.

“It is important to have a place where people can seek guidance from librarians, ask questions, and receive recommendations. Librarians provide valuable insights, such as suggesting books based on interests. Additionally, libraries offer a quiet space to sit and read, which is essential for many. That said, having a grab-and-go option as an addition is fantastic. I would love to see something similar in other countries,” said Plassmann.