Kazakhstan Celebrates Homecoming of First UN Peacekeeping Contingent

ASTANA – The return and reunion of Kazakhstan’s first peacekeeping contingent with their families brings bittersweet joy and relief after a year-long mission under the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) at the Golan Heights.

“We were there to support peace among the local population—that was our mission. I believe our contingent fulfilled its duty 100%. Most importantly, every peacekeeper who went there came back safe and sound to their families,” said sergeant Ardak Kurtibayeva, one of seven women in the contingent of 139 personnel.

Speaking to The Astana Times, Kurtibayeva recalled one of her experiences following renewed clashes in Syria in December.

“The moment that stuck in my head from that period was how terrifying it was when missiles, shells, and bombs were flying overhead. What really stood out to me, though, was the work our Kazakh peacekeepers did as part of the UN operational team. They received high praise for their combat readiness. Honestly, I felt incredibly proud of our peacekeepers, of the work we did, and of our guys representing Kazakhstan,” said Kurtibayeva.

As part of her duties, she served in the medical unit and was also appointed by the contingent’s company commander to serve as a gender adviser.

“I conducted monthly trainings with the troops on sexual violence, exploitation related to military conflict and introduced the female role in peacekeeping, because I believe the role of the female peacekeeper is key. Why? Because in most countries affected by war, it is women, children, and the elderly who suffer the most. Men can usually stand up for themselves. But women, especially those whose husbands have gone off to fight, are left without protection,” Kurtibayeva said.

According to her, civilians and female peacekeepers can support each other.

“A female peacekeeper can relate to women more closely. These women are more likely to open up and share their struggles with another woman than with a male peacekeeper. That’s how I see it,” Kurtibayeva said.

The transition from the high-stress, disciplined, and tense life of a war zone to the peaceful routine at home is long-awaited. It is what makes one truly value the small, good things in life.

“When you see what’s happening in places like Syria—war, women and children suffering, people with no money, no food, no basic shelter—it really puts things into perspective. You start to appreciate even the smallest things in life,” said Kurtibayeva.

She also said the mission helped her grow professionally, improving English and sharpening combat first aid skills.

Speaking about the contingent she served with, Kurtibayeva expressed deep pride in the team.

“The UN leadership highly assessed the work of our peacekeepers. While on the mission, our peacekeepers reinforced bases held by other countries’ forces. They provided escorts during the conflict, even when bombs were falling and gunfire was nearby. Our peacekeepers, using Kazakh Arlan equipment, were on the move in those conditions. Not a single negative comment came from the UN leadership about our peacekeepers,” said Kurtibayeva.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Kazakhstan’s first peacekeeping contingent during an April 14 ceremony in Astana. He described peacekeepers as “messengers of peace.”

Kazakhstan dispatched its second national peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights on April 10. Since 2014, Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces have taken part in UN peacekeeping missions. Eighty military observers and staff officers served in various operations, and around 700 personnel were involved in specialized UN assignments.