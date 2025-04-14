Tokayev Praises Kazakh Peacekeepers Returned from UN Mission in Golan Heights

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commended Kazakhstan’s first peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights during a meeting with officers and soldiers of the National Peacekeeping Forces on April 14, following their successful completion of a year-long mission under the UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), reported Akorda.

Throughout the mission, the contingent of 139 personnel conducted patrols, humanitarian operations and provided cargo escort services in their area of responsibility.

The unit carried out four evacuations and disposed of more than 400 unexploded explosive devices. At Camp Faouar (Damascus), the Kazakh peacekeepers completed over 600 assigned tasks.

The unit received high praise from the UNDOF leadership and the UN Secretariat for completing assigned tasks. The contingent included seven women who served alongside their male counterparts in challenging and, at times, critical conditions. The ministry dispatched its second peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights a few days ago.

“The situation in the world is very complicated. Various conflicts are taking place. Unfortunately, not everything can be resolved through negotiations. In such conditions, the special role of peacekeeping forces increases. Kazakhstan is a peaceful country. We support all initiatives aimed at ensuring global stability,” the President said.

Tokayev recalled that since 2014, Kazakhstan’s armed forces have taken part in UN peacekeeping missions. Eighty military observers and staff officers served in various operations, and around 700 personnel were involved in specialized UN assignments.

“Thanks to the operation on the Golan Heights, our cooperation with the UN has reached a qualitatively new level. Kazakhstan has joined the ranks of states that have a full-fledged peacekeeping contingent. We are one of the countries in Central Asia that has extensive experience in this area,” he said.

Currently, 158 Kazakh peacekeepers serve in Africa and the Middle East missions. Kazakhstan plans to participate in other UN missions to strengthen peace and harmony for humanity.

Tokayev presented state awards to members of the Golan Heights contingent for their exemplary fulfillment of duty, courage, and dedication.